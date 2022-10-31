Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,993 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

BIP opened at $36.51 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.