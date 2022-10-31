Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 332 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $36.50 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

