Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 372,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,249,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hexcel Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.