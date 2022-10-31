Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.9 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.