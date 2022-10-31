Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $135.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

