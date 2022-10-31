Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $1,341,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

