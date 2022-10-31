Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REMX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 681.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of REMX stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

