Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 103,135 Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in trivago were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in trivago by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in trivago by 31.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 45,322 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in trivago by 253.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

trivago stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

