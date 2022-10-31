Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,676 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 152.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 44,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,228,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $44.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $57.12.

