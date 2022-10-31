Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 296 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PNQI opened at $115.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $128.32. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $107.46 and a 52-week high of $250.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.