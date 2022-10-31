Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 306 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Bruker by 71.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 1.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 32.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.94 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

