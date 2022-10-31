Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,813 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $58.98 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

