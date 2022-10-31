Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,858 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867,735 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.72 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

