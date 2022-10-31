Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 431 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.17.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $185.41 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average of $192.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

