Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 69,815 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,815 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 75.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 78,086 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 72,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 130.1% in the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 394,100 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

