Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,133 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 274.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRSP opened at $54.29 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.87.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

