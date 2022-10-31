Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 80 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $133.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

