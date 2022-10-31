Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amcor by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amcor Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

