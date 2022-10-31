Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of OSTK opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

