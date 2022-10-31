Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB opened at $19.05 on Monday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.