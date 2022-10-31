Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $178.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.34. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

