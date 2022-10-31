Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,502.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.