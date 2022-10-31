Allen Capital Group LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

