Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,085 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 1,114,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 28.1% during the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,720,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 596,774 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 267,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 12.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of VRT opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $27.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

