Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Atlantic Securities to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.37.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.