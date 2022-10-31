Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $96.29 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

