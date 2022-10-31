Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE:ATUS opened at $6.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.44. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

