Altus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.