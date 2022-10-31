Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bellecapital International Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,993.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

