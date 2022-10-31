Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,392.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,675,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,568,114 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $284,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

