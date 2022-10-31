Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,860.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.