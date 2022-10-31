Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,931.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 14.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.