Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,855.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,610 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

