Analysts Offer Predictions for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

NASDAQ META opened at $99.20 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $96.38 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

