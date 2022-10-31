Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Heron Bay Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Heron Bay Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.