Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ieq Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $167,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 64,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

