Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s 2nd Largest Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,397,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 401,955 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,558,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Apple Trading Up 7.6 %

Apple stock opened at $155.74 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

