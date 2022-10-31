Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 46.1% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 31.2% in the second quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 35.2% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

