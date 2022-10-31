Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 31.2% during the second quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.2% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,397,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,558,267,000 after purchasing an additional 401,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,226,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,735,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Up 7.6 %

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

