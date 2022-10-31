Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 12.3% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Apple by 285.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 129,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 46.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 31.2% in the second quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

