Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,749,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $243,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Apple Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

