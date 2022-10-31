Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

