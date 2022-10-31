Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,614 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,311,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 64,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

