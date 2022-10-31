Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.