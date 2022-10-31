Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLGT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 61,299 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 409,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

RLGT stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $299.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

