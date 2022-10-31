Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,873,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $18,467,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,088 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,528.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,163,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,961 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,114,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 705,871 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

