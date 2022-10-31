Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $330.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley Ferguson sold 76,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $884,609.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Steve Kosier sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $32,628.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Ferguson sold 76,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $884,609.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,585.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,189. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

