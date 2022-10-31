Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 735,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $92.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

