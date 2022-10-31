Bank of The West Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 390.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,194,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 84.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

JNJ opened at $174.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $459.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

