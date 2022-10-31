Barrington Research Boosts Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $38.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.20 on Friday. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

